International Development News
Development News Edition

Wanted to give expensive gifts to girlfriends, Delhi men rob delivery boy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:32 IST
Wanted to give expensive gifts to girlfriends, Delhi men rob delivery boy

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a delivery boy of an online shopping portal to give their girlfriends expensive gifts, police said on Friday. They have been identified as Shashank Aggarwal (32), a resident of Shastri Nagar Delhi, and Amar Singh (29), a resident of Shakurbasti, police said.

On Thursday, a delivery boy came to Punjabi Bagh to deliver a parcel where three men came and snatched the parcel. The parcel was having several gift items, including mobile phones, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police arrested Aggarwal and Singh who disclosed that they had earlier worked at an online e-shopping portals as delivery boys and knew that people used to order several gift items during Diwali, police said.

They were also aware of the process of delivery. The accused had planned to rob a delivery boy in order to present costly gift to their girlfriends, including I-phone 11, to impress them, they said, adding that their third associate Vishal is on run and efforts are being made to arrest him. The snatched parcel bag has been recovered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hezbollah warns of chaos, civil war in Lebanon

Hezbollah warned on Friday that a power vacuum could tip Lebanon into civil war, suggesting that adversaries including the United States and Israel were seeking to exploit an unprecedented wave of demonstrations to provoke conflict. Lebanon...

Irdai slaps Rs 4 cr fine on SBI Life Insurance

Insurance regulator Irdai on Friday slapped a penalty of Rs 4 crore on SBI Life Insurance for violation of regulatory norms. As directed under the respective charges, the penalty shall be remitted by the life insurer by debiting shareholder...

Rome public workers strike over state of city, national strike disrupts flights

Trade unions in Rome staged a general strike on Friday to denounce what they said was the dire management of the Italian capital by Mayor Virginia Raggi and her ruling 5-Star Movement administration. Workers from more than a dozen firms con...

BJP, JJP strike alliance in Haryana, regional party to get Dy CM post: Amit Shah

The BJP on Friday clinched an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, by offering the it the post of deputy chief minister. BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference held with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019