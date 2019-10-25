International Development News
Telangana: Citizens, traders say no to Chinese crackers this Diwali

With colourful decorations, sparkling lights and abundance of sweets, people across Hyderabad are ready to celebrate Diwali. The responsible citizens here are saying no to Chinese crackers this festive season, which do not only pollute the environment but are hazardous for health as well.

Fireworks traders are selling a variety of eco-friendly crackers in the markets of Hyderabad, Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With colourful decorations, sparkling lights and abundance of sweets, people across Hyderabad are ready to celebrate Diwali. The responsible citizens here are saying no to Chinese crackers this festive season, which do not only pollute the environment but are hazardous for health as well. Ahead of Diwali, people here are in a joyful mood and the markets are crowded with men, women and children buying rangoli colours, candles, crackers, sweets and other items for the festivities.

While bursting crackers has become a part of the tradition on Diwali, there are some downsides to bursting crackers including health risks and air pollution. However, the citizens including cracker traders have become cautious of buying and selling hazardous Chinese crackers. "We sell varieties of crackers that are approved by the government, which do not pollute the atmosphere. As Chinese crackers are banned in India which cause heavy pollution, we sell only government-approved fireworks," said Keerthi Kumar, a firecrackers trader while speaking to ANI.

"Considering the harm caused to the atmosphere and the Indian culture simultaneously, we are selling the crackers which cause a minimal amount of harm to the atmosphere. We respect the government's decision as it is for the betterment of our future generations," he added. Sai Krishna, a customer while speaking to ANI said that the buyers are offered with a variety of crackers in the market ahead of Diwali.

"I have selected a variety of crackers for my son. There are so many fancy firecrackers in the market so I am buying few for myself as well. We saw eco-friendly crackers as well which do not cause much sound and air pollution," said Krishna. Mohit Jail, a customer while speaking to ANI said that in order to avoid pollution, he did not buy many crackers for Diwali this year. (ANI)

