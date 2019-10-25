NFCC thanks KP for busting racket

The director of National Fraud and Cyber Crime (NFCC) of UK on Friday thanked Kolkata Police and appreciated the role of the force in busting two rackets in the city involved in running call centres and duping people of that country. NFCC Director Jonathan Frost telephoned Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma on Friday and spoke to him, the police commissioner himself said.

"I have told him we will extend all legal support in future also," Sharma told PTI. On October 18, the cyber crime section of Kolkata Police busted two illegal call centres operating in the city and arrested seven persons for running them and duping several people in UK posing as Microsoft technical support team.

Hard disks, pen drives, laptops and several documents were seized from them and from the office of the call centre. Kolkata Police joint commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma had earlier said that the seven arrested were duping US-based people..

