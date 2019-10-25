Body of CRPF barber found at camp site

The body of a CRPF barber was found at the force's campsite in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday, the police said. The body was identified to be that of Saifuddin Ahmed who worked as a barber for the 196 Battalion of the CRPF, district superintendent of police Karthik S said.

It was found hanging from a tree at the campsite at Dugni, he said. The man hailed from Assam, the officer-in-charge of Seraikela police station, Navin Pandey, said.

When he was not found in his bed in the morning, the CRPF men searched for him and found his body hanging from the tree, he added..

