Man beats up drunk neighbour after altercation in Maha's Thane
A Kalyan resident was arrested for allegedly beating to death a drunk neighbour after an altercation in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Vikas Vinod Sharma (31) was abused on Thursday morning by Afsar Imam Sayyed (55) who was drunk at the time, said an official.
"Sharma beat Sayyed and banged his head against a wall. On hearing the commotion, Sayyed's wife came out and, along with others, rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," the official said. Sharma, a resident of Balyani in Kalyan, was charged with murder, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
