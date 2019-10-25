Keen to know more about cultural heritage of Bengal: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he is keen to know more about the "rich cultural heritage" of the state and its people in the coming days. The governor, who was the chief guest at a function organized by Sister Nivedita Mission Trust here, said due to certain protocols, he cannot visit all the places associated with the heritage of Bengal.

Dhankhar took oath as West Bengal Governor on July 30.

