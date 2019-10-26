TN boy falls into borewell: We are unable to lift him, says state min

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar who is monitoring the rescue operation of a 2-year-old boy Sujith Wilson stuck in a borewell here informed media that since morning they have not heard the voice of the infant. Speaking to media in Tiruchirappalli, he said, "We are trying to supply maximum oxygen inside the borewell. Despite our efforts, we are unable to lift him. It is unfortunate that since morning we cannot hear his voice. More rescue teams are on the way."

On Friday, Wilson fell into a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district. Soon after receiving the information, rescue teams rushed the spot and first dug the land adjacent to the borewell, using an earthmover, to create a tunnel to reach Sujith. However, the fire service team stopped drilling the land due to rock terrains below 10 feet.

The baby fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house. At present, the medical team is providing oxygen to the boy from outside the borewell, where rescue operations are still underway. (ANI)

