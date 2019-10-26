SAC approves reorganisation of J-K Forensic Science Laboratory

The State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved the reorganisation of the Jammu and Kashmir Forensic Science Laboratory on modern lines, staffing in various disciplines.

As part of this, 22 district mobile forensic units will be established in each district. Measures have been approved to streamline FSL cadres, according to Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Talking about the Tral Wildlife Sanctuary, DIPR tweeted, "Tral Wildlife Sanctuary spread over 154.15 sq km comes into being. Area harbors relic population of Hangul outside Dachigam National Park, besides many species of mammals and birds, including some rare ones." (ANI)

