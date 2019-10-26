International Development News
Development News Edition

SAC approves reorganisation of J-K Forensic Science Laboratory

The State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved the reorganisation of the Jammu and Kashmir Forensic Science Laboratory on modern lines, staffing in various disciplines.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 14:37 IST
SAC approves reorganisation of J-K Forensic Science Laboratory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The State Administrative Council (SAC) has approved the reorganisation of the Jammu and Kashmir Forensic Science Laboratory on modern lines, staffing in various disciplines.

As part of this, 22 district mobile forensic units will be established in each district. Measures have been approved to streamline FSL cadres, according to Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Talking about the Tral Wildlife Sanctuary, DIPR tweeted, "Tral Wildlife Sanctuary spread over 154.15 sq km comes into being. Area harbors relic population of Hangul outside Dachigam National Park, besides many species of mammals and birds, including some rare ones." (ANI)

Also Read: J&K Reorganisation Act: Madras HC reserves order on plea's maintainability

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ajay Chautala granted furlough

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautalas father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail here after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted furlough for two weeks, officials said. Ajay Chautala is schedul...

Dutch Brexit beach party suffers its own postponement

A Dutch beach party billed as a symbolic chance to wave good-bye to Britain as London battles to leave the European Union, has suffered its own postponement, organizers announced Saturday. Thousands of people have already signed up for fest...

Iraqis gather for more protests after violence kills 40

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in central Baghdad on Saturday, brandishing Iraqi flags and calling Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi a worm, after a day of violent protests in which at least 40 people were killed. Some 200 of the prot...

Exercise helps heart failure patients: Study

A new study has found that exercise results in improved health of blood vessels in heart, even for those who had experienced heart failure. The research from the University of Missouri has found exercise can improve the health of blood vess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019