We've identified the culprits: Dilbagh Singh on Shopian truck attack

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the police has identified the culprits in the Shopian incident, where two persons died while one was left injured when militants fired at trucks near Chitragam on Thursday.

"Jammu and Kashmir's economy is dependent on horticulture and tourism. Militants with support from Pakistan want to damage both. It is an attack on livelihood of people. We have identified the culprits and they will soon be brought to book," Singh said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the evening, when militants fired on trucks leaving three injured. Among injured, two succumbed to their injuries. (ANI)

Also Read: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed in encounter at Tral in South Kashmir: DGP Dilbagh Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)