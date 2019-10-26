Armed men rob elderly couple in Palghar

Four armed robbers attacked an elderly couple and robbed them at their home in Saphala village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on October 24, when four armed men barged into the couple's home and robbed them at knifepoint, police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

The accused decamped with gold jewellery and mobile phones worth Rs 38,000, after locking the 72-year-old complainant and his wife inside their house, he added. An offense has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code with the Saphala police station, Katkar said, adding that the case is under investigation.

