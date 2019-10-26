Mukesh Ambani visits Badrinath temple ahead of Diwali

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday paid a visit to the Badrinath temple to offer prayers ahead of Diwali. He reached the temple at around 8.50 am and offered his prayers.

This is his second visit to the holy shrine after he paid a visit here on May 25. He had donated Rs 2 crore to the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) for the purchase of sandalwood and saffron during his last visit. The industrialist also visited the Kedarnath shrine in May. He also listened to a discourse on Bhagavad Gita at the inner sanctum of the temple.

He had assured that land will be purchased in Tamil Nadu's sandalwood forest for BKTC in the name of his father Dhirubhai Ambani. Badrinath Temple is set to close for the public from November 17. The gates had opened for devotees this year on May 10. (ANI)

Also Read: Sunil Mittal, Mukesh Ambani give India Mobile Congress a miss

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)