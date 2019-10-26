DK Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru, welcomed by supporters
Congress leader DK Shivakumar received a warm welcome from his supporters at Bengaluru airport on Saturday after he arrived here following grant of bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case. The supporters had gathered outside the Kempegowda airport to receive him.
Those present also included JD-S leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The Delhi High Court had granted him bail on October 23. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, on Friday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order. (ANI)
