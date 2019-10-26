International Development News
My father's presence will provide strength to me: Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala, who will be taking oath as Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister, said here on Saturday that the presence of his father Ajay Chautala on the occasion, who has been granted 14-day furlough, will give strength to him.

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala speaking to media persons in Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala, who will be taking oath as Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister, said here on Saturday that the presence of his father Ajay Chautala on the occasion, who has been granted 14-day furlough, will give strength to him. "He has been granted 14-day furlough after the Model Code of Conduct ended on Friday. At the time of this change, he will strengthen us. For me, it is a matter of great happiness," said Chautala, while addressing media persons here after meeting Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya along with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"The BJP-JJP has decided to give a stable government to Haryana that will work for five years," he said. Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough and is expected to be out of Tihar jail on Sunday morning. Dushyant had on Friday met his father Ajay Chautala in Tihar jail complex.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chautala as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana will take place at the Rajya Bhavan here at 2.15 pm on Sunday. Along with them, the MLAs, who are going to be inducted into the Council of Ministers will also take the oath of office and secrecy.

Khattar, who is going to head the state government for the second consecutive term, along with JJP chief Chautala met Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and staked the claim to form the government with the support of 57-MLAs in 90-member Haryana Assembly including 7 independent MLAs. In the recently concluded Assembly poll for Haryana's 90-member Assembly, BJP has won 40 seats, and JJP 10.

The Congress has bagged 31 seats. People have elected eight independents as their MLAs while INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is the lone MLA of his party. (ANI)

