Killing of truckers an attack on economy and livelihood of people: J-K Police chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 18:26 IST
Killing of truckers an attack on economy and livelihood of people: J-K Police chief

Terming the killing of truckers as an attack on the economy and livelihood of the people, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the investigation into such cases was underway and that the police have got important clues. "Investigation into cases of killing of truckers is on and some important clues are available with us about the cases. This is an attack on the local economy and livelihood of people. It is being done to disrupt the daily life of the people.

"Such actions are not in the interest of the people. To a large extent people are condemning such acts. Our investigation is in an advance stage.... We have identified the people involved," Singh told reporters here. He said the attacks on truckers and damage to power transmission towers in Shopian district of south Kashmir by militants were to disrupt horticulture and tourism that provide livelihood to many people in Kashmir.

"Attacking towers is also an attempt to cause damage to the infrastructure. We have taken some steps in these areas. I am hopeful that soon this case will be cracked and people involved will be brought to book," he said. Terrorists on Thursday struck for the third time in 10 days in south Kashmir's militancy-hit Shopian district killing two non-Kashmiri truck drivers, who had gone to ferry loads of apples. The terrorists had also torched two of the trucks.

On October 14, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a truck having Rajasthan registration and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district. Two days later, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and another injured when terrorists attacked them in Shopian district. The DGP said the security forces have taken some steps for providing security to fruit traders.

"Our first priority is to help people associated with apple trade. Some steps have already been taken and wherever people need us...security arrangements have been made. It is not possible to cover all areas especially in the interiors, but majority of the areas that could be covered have been secured," he said. Singh said the attempts to infiltrate militants across the Line of Control (LoC) were on, but security forces were giving them a befitting reply.

"The attempts to push infiltrators into Kashmir are going on for a long time by Pakistan Army and ISI at the LoC. They have increased recently, but a befitting reply is being given by our forces. All attempts of infiltration will be foiled. Reports of infiltration at some places are there, but most such attempts have foiled," he said. Asked if there were any inputs about possible militant attacks around October 31 when the state would made the transition into Union territories, he said militants and their handlers always try to harm peace in the valley.

"There is no input about any major attack on 31 October, but militants and their handlers always try to harm peace. Our effort is to ensure peace. Hopefully all will remain safe. In the last few days, our operations have also gained pace and militants have suffered damages," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

