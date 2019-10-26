International Development News
Bihar: 2.51 crore trees will be planted next year to counter global warming, says Sushil Modi

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday said that to counter the challenges of global warming, 2.51 crore trees will be planted next year in the state.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali' campaign at Gyan Bhawan.

Under this campaign, 7.70 crore trees will be planted in Bihar in the next three years to improve the state's green cover. The forest department will spend Rs 4,092 crore to boost the green cover in the state. Rs 2,756 crore will be spent on afforestation and Rs 1,326 crore will be spent on the construction of check dams for water conservation.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that 1.12 crore trees have been planted this year as against a target of 1.50 crore. Speaking on other environmental issues, Modi said that there is an existing ban on polythene in Bihar. The government will run an awareness programme on environmental issues.

Currently, there is only one centre in Patna to assess air quality, which is located near the Indira Gandhi Planetarium. By November 30, assessment centres will be established at four more places - Saguna More, IGIMS, Eco Park and NIT - at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore each. (ANI)

