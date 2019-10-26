International Development News
Development News Edition

BSF organises Diwali Mela for jawans in Srinagar

The Border Security Force (BSF) organised Diwali Mela for its jawans here in Srinagar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 18:54 IST
BSF organises Diwali Mela for jawans in Srinagar
Border Security Force (BSF) has organised Diwali Mela for the jawans in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) organised Diwali Mela for its jawans here in Srinagar. BSF organises Diwali Mela for the jawans and their families in Srinagar every year as those deployed on the border work round the clock to fight insurgency in Kashmir Valley and do not get a chance to visit their homes.

This Diwali is the first after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories "I believe, Diwali is one of the biggest festivals of India. Even our BSF troops celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and zeal. This Diwali Mela has been organised by STC Kashmir and Frontier Kashmir (BSF) so that the jawans along with their families get a chance to celebrate Diwali with enthusiasm," said Abinav Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of BSF.

Sheena, a resident of Srinagar said BSF organises this Mela every year and jawans get an opportunity to spend time with their friends and families after coming here. "BSF has organised a very beautiful Diwali Mela here. We also have a variety of stalls here, displaying fireworks, sweets and much more. BSF jawans are thoroughly enjoying here with their families," said a BSF jawan.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh also attended the Mela earlier today. (ANI)

Also Read: Ensure jawans get to stay with family for 100 days annually: Shah to CAPFs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ICC has no relevance without BCCI: Anurag Thakur

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the International Cricket Council, saying it has no relevance without the worlds richest board, which used to give the ICC seventy-five percent of grants to run its affairs. Thakur...

Chilean President Pinera calls for cabinet reshuffle amid Chile protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera called for a major cabinet reshuffle on Saturday in a bid to quell a week of mass protests against inequality that have rocked the South American nation. His announcement follows a massive but peaceful ral...

UPDATE 1-Democrats take stage at South Carolina criminal justice reform forum

Nine Democrats vying to be their partys presidential candidate in 2020 will take part in a criminal justice forum in South Carolina this weekend, down from 10 after U.S. Senator Kamala Harris dropped out to protest an award given to Preside...

Cadet girls grab gold in ITTF tourney

Indian cadet girls on Saturday defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 to grab the gold medal in the ITTF Junior Circuit Premium Oman Open here. The Indian paddlers ended the day with a total of four medals in the cadet events while the juniors bagged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019