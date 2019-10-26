International Development News
Noida's PRV1850 awarded by UP govt for response to emergencies

  • Noida
  Updated: 26-10-2019 19:39 IST
  • Created: 26-10-2019 19:39 IST
A police response vehicle (PRV) deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar was awarded by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday for winning the 'PRV of the Day' honour for maximum 11 times, officials said. PRV is generally the first respondent to any emergency situation reported via the 100 police number.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured PRV1850's commander Rajendra Singh in Lucknow on Saturday, as he launched the new emergency number 112 which will replace other numbers including 100, 101 and 102. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police was adjudged second in the state for the month of September in terms of response time to emergency calls, making a drastic move from 45th in January, a senior official said.

"The Noida police was adjudged number 2 in the state in September. In January, it was ranked at 45th position. This has been a very good improvement and now our effort is to further reduce the response time to emergency calls and ensure smooth transition from 100 to 112," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told PTI. The IPS officer, who had taken over as the district police chief in January this year, said various measures, including incentives to PRV officials, led to the improved ranking.

"In July we had also introduced the 'Dial FIR'  facility using which any victim of any crime can lodge a complaint by calling up 100 and without having to run from pillar to post...the rise in FIRs is multi-fold. The result of all this having started showing results as we are able to map crime better and work out cases quickly," Krishna said. While the new emergency service number 112 got launched across the state on Saturday, he said the facility is now active in Noida and Greater Noida as well.

"The emergency 100 number would also be active till the time adequate awareness about 112 is made and a smooth transition is made. At 112, people can get all services -- police, fire or ambulance -- at one place," he added.

