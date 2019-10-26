BJP workers will celebrate Diwali with the residents of unauthorized colonies: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that party workers will celebrate this Diwali with the residents of unauthorised colonies. "The Union Cabinet has decided to give ownership rights to the residents of unauthorized colonies. We will make it a law in the next session of the parliament. This Diwali will be specially celebrated by the residents of unauthorized colonies. Our party workers will celebrate this Diwali with them," Tiwari told ANI.

"Congress had lied to the residents of unauthorized colonies several times. But the actual work was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The owners will now be able to register their properties. This decision has benefitted them a lot," he added. In a major decision concerning Delhi which will face assembly polls early next year, the Union Cabinet on October 23 approved regulations for conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, which would benefit 40 lakh residents of the national capital.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to bringing a bill in the next session of Parliament to implement the proposal. An official release said the initiative will address major issues being faced by the residents of unauthorised colonies like lack of ownership, transfer rights, provision of basic infrastructure and civic amenities.He said that apart from providing a legitimate claim to the property, the decision will encourage property holders to invest in safe structures.

The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies which are inhabited by lower-income group society and does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by DDA including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy. The rights will be conferred on the payment of nominal charge based on carpet area or plot size.For colonies on the government land, the charge will be 0.5 per cent (for less than 100 sq m), one per cent (for 100-250 sq m) and 2.5 per cent (for more than 250 sq m) of the circle rate of highest category of locality of the residential area surrounding the colony.

Speaking on the Haryana Assembly elections, Tiwari said that BJP is forming the government in alliance with JJP. He said that Dushyant Chautala was earlier with the NDA and he has come back to the fold. (ANI)

