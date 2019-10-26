Srinagar : 6 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack

Six CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at the Karan Nagar police station in Srinagar on Saturday evening. The incident took place at 1850 hours today, according to information, which said that a joint patrol party of CRPF and police came under the attack.

The injured personnel of the 144 battalion of CRPF have been shifted to hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

