Sisters run over by tractor

Two sisters died after they fell off a bicycle and got run over by a sand-laden tractor trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Sunday. Sheela Singh (22) and Komal Singh (15) were heading to Bardaha Bazaar on a bicycle when they were hit from behind and then run over by the tractor on Saturday evening, police said.

Mahsi Circle Officer Shankar Prasad said the tractor was going at high speed when it ran over the duo. He added that the bodies of the two siblings have been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR NAV HDA

