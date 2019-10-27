International Development News
Patnaik greets Odisha people on Diwali

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 16:31 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali and decided to celebrate the festival with orphans of an NGO here. He also advised the Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) and officers in the CMO to visit childcare institutions and celebrate the festival of lights with children, according to a statement.

Sources said the whole exercise is aimed at imparting a human face to governance and seeks to bring about transformation with a focus on 5Ts (Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Transformation and Time). All collectors were also asked to visit childcare institutions in their respective districts on the occasion.

Similarly, the director-general of police and all senior police officers including superintendents of police (SPs) have been advised to spend time in battalions and celebrate Diwali with jawans and their family members on the day, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Patnaik said all should celebrate the festival of lights with joy and share the happiness with helpless people.

In a message on the occasion, he also urged people to work with determination to illuminate the lives of all with the light of development and take Odisha's pride and glory to a new height.

