International Development News
Development News Edition

AC mechanic held for stealing customers' mobile phones

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 17:32 IST
AC mechanic held for stealing customers' mobile phones

A 21-year-old air-conditioner (AC) mechanic has been arrested for allegedly stealing expensive mobile phones of his customers, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Sohel Sarfaraz Sheikh, police said.

Sheikh is a habitual offender. He used to steal the phones of the people, whose houses he visited for repairing ACs, an official of Kherwadi police station said. "One person approached the police with a complaint that he lost his expensive phone after Sohel visited his place for repairing an AC. After the complaint, police checked the CCTV footage, in which Sohel was spotted making suspicious movements while stepping out of the building," the official said.

"The accused was then picked up from his house in Bandra. During the interrogation, he admitted that he had stolen the complainant's phone. He was then arrested and five expensive phones were recovered from him," assistant police inspector of Kherwadi police station, Pandurang Lonkar, said. Sohel has been booked under IPC section 379 (theft), the official said, adding that he had been earlier held by the D N Nagar police for similar offences..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Bodies of 3 men, 3 women found at scene of attack targeting Baghdadi-jihadist source

The bodies of three men and three women were found at the scene of an attack targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whose body was taken away by attacking U.S. forces, a commander with a jihadist group in the area said.The com...

UBS wants new recruit Khan to drop criminal complaint over spying - paper

UBS wants Iqbal Khan, co-head of its wealth management business, to drop his criminal complaint about a spying scandal that emerged after he left cross-town rival Credit Suisse, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported on Sunday. UBSs board w...

Foreign tour operators exploring avenues of Kerala tourism

To tap the tourism potential of Kerala, 45 foreign tour operators from 30 countries are on a tour of the state for 12 days. The trip was part of the Bekal-Kovalam international ambassadors tour which began here on October 25 and the operat...

AC mechanic held for stealing customers' mobile phones

A 21-year-old air-conditioner AC mechanic has been arrested for allegedly stealing expensive mobile phones of his customers, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Sohel Sarfaraz Sheikh, police said. Sheikh is a habitual offe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019