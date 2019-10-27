Security guard found murdered in Powai residential complex
A 22-year-old security guard was found dead with his throat slit inside the parking lot of a residential complex in the Tunga area of Mumbai's Powai on Sunday, police said. Ankit Deviprasad Singh was working as a security guard of the Lodha Supreme residential complex for the past couple of weeks, an official said.
"We are going through the CCTV network of the complex as well as the vicinity. He may have been murdered by someone known to him. Nothing is missing from the spot where he was found with his throat slit," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Ankit Goyal. Powai police have registered a case of murder, the DCP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
