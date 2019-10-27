International Development News
Development News Edition

Security guard found murdered in Powai residential complex

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 17:55 IST
Security guard found murdered in Powai residential complex
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old security guard was found dead with his throat slit inside the parking lot of a residential complex in the Tunga area of Mumbai's Powai on Sunday, police said. Ankit Deviprasad Singh was working as a security guard of the Lodha Supreme residential complex for the past couple of weeks, an official said.

"We are going through the CCTV network of the complex as well as the vicinity. He may have been murdered by someone known to him. Nothing is missing from the spot where he was found with his throat slit," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Ankit Goyal. Powai police have registered a case of murder, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria President Donald Trump....

Trump greets Indians on Diwali; says festival binds people together

US President Donald Trump on Sunday greeted the Indian community on the occasion of Diwali, saying that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is important and binds people together. As we light diyas here today our nat...

Govt's pollution control measures have led to more 'good air days' in Delhi: Javadekar

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said New Delhi, which in recent years earned the tag of one of the worlds most polluted cities along with Beijing, had more good air days this year as a result of numerous measures initiated by the...

FACTBOX-Baghdadi's death: a major blow to Islamic State

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during an overnight raid led by U.S. military forces in Syria, a further blow to a jihadist group that once held a swathe of territory in Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019