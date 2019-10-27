International Development News
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches Chief Minister Mamata

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches Chief Minister Mamata
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to attend Kali Puja.

