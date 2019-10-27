International Development News
Development News Edition

Diwali, Kali Puja celebrated in Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 19:32 IST
Diwali, Kali Puja celebrated in Bengal

Kali Puja and Diwali were celebrated with gaiety and fervour in West Bengal on Sunday, with colourful lights and decorated pandals creating a festive spirit across the state. People from all strata of life joined the festivities in colourful clothes and exchanged greetings and sweets as both the festivals were being celebrated together, making the entire occasion a gala event.

Fireworks lit up the sky as the evening wore on while streets are adorned with colourful lights and houses are decked up with 'diyas' (earthen lamps). People visited the famous Kali temples across the state from the morning to pay obeisance to the deity.

A countless number of devotees stood in long queues at Tarapith, Kalyaneswari, Dakshineswar, Kalighat and Kankalitala Kali temples in the state to seek blessings of the goddess. Many community pujas at Barasat and Naihati in North 24 Parganas district were major attractions for the people.

Apart from community pandals, Kali Puja is also performed in houses. Ululations (high pitched vocal sounds) and peals of bells resonated across temples and residences where the puja is being observed.

Kali Puja is organised at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat in the city and many people including dignitaries visit her house on the occasion. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife visited her residence on the occasion.

With a ban on firecrackers above 90-decibel limit in place in West Bengal, police and state pollution control board officials were on alert to prevent flouting of the rule. Around 5,000 policemen have been deployed across Kolkata to keep a vigil during the Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations, a senior police officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Bregman, Astros break out to seize World Series momentum

Through the first two games of the World Series the Houston Astros looked nothing like the team that won 107 games this season but, with their 8-1 route of the Washington Nationals in Game Four, the team has returned to form. No one personi...

UPDATE 2-Mozambique's Nyusi retains power after sweeping to victory in election

Mozambiques incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won a landslide victory in an election it was hoped would calm tensions in a nation soon to become a top global gas exporter, but has instead stoked divisions as opposition parties cry foul.N...

FACTBOX-Reactions to announcement of IS leader Baghdadi's death

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, in a major blow to the jihadist group. Baghdadi killed himself during the raid ...

Secret U.S. raid sought to capture Baghdadi -U.S. defense secretary

The U.S. special operations raid into northwest Syria sought to capture Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi if possible, but kill him if necessary, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday. We tried to call Baghdadi out and as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019