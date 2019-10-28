NCR reels under 'severe' pollution post Diwali

Most of the national capital region (NCR) on Monday morning was seen reeling under 'severe' pollution as a layer of haze covered the area forcing the people to cough despite putting their masks on. The spike in pollution comes the day after Diwali celebrations, which witnessed masses bursting firecrackers to celebrate the occasion.

"The air in the area is so polluted that most people are having trouble breathing. I have also developed an allergy and cough. Government officials have totally failed in preventing bursting of firecrackers," Raghunath Singh, a resident of Indirapuram told ANI on Monday. According to the Air Quality Index, primary pollutant PM 10 was recorded at a 'severe' 418 in Ghaziabad at around 9 am on Monday.

"People are forced to wear masks due to pollution. We are having a problem in breathing," said another local, DP Singh. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) the overall air quality of Noida is at 'severe' level while the same at 'very poor' in Gurugram. Primary pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 were recorded at 638 and 668, respectively, in Noida and 250 and 379 respectively in Gurugram.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

Also Read: People News Roundup: Farewell to Karel Gott, Europe's Sinatra; Shepard Smith quits and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)