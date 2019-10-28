International Development News
Development News Edition

Air India paints 'Ek Onkar' symbol on aircraft to commemorate 550th Gurupurab

National Carrier Air India has painted 'Ek Onkar' symbol on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft's tail to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi,
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:01 IST
Air India paints 'Ek Onkar' symbol on aircraft to commemorate 550th Gurupurab
Air India has painted its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft's tail with 'Ek Onkar' to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj National Carrier Air India has painted 'Ek Onkar' symbol on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft's tail to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that there was a demand to launch a direct flight from Amritsar to London and it was a good opportunity to launch it on the 550th Guru Purab. "We realised that the exterior of a flight is unique and it can be used to promote tourism. We are celebrating 550th Guru Purab with the painting of 'Ek Onkar' which means 'The God is One' painting on the aircraft's tail. Our flights are flying around the world and India's message should reach maximum places. This is the reason behind this move," he told ANI.

"We are going to launch a fight directly from Amritsar to the UK on October 31. We are getting a good response from passengers and the load factor on this route is also good. The first flight from Amritsar to Stansted (UK) is almost full," he added. Lohani said that the airline needs to be creative since it is in the services sector.

"Some days back, we showcased important tourist destinations on our flights. Earlier, we on World Tourism Day we put world heritage photos on the aircraft's exterior. We also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birthday by creating an outline of Bapu's sketch on Air India Airbus 320 Aircraft's Tail," he added. On September 27, Air India had launched the flight from Amritsar to Stansted (United Kingdom) flight. It will operate between Mumbai- Amritsar -Stansted (UK) on October 31, 2019.

The aircraft will fly on October 31 from Amritsar at 3 am (IST) to Stansted. The flight will fly only on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. This international flight will connect Amritsar to Stansted in London to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab.

This aircraft has 256-seats and the airline has set up a special menu to attract passengers, airlines will serve Punjabi foods during the flight. Air India has also started a direct flight between Amritsar and Patna from October 27 to connect with Takht Sri Patna Sahib to Harminder Sahib (Amritsar) on the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

Also Read: Air India employee among 3 held for smuggling red sanders wood

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Italy PM says Umbria defeat must not impact government

A landslide victory for the opposition centre-right in a regional election in Umbria must not impact the work of the Italian government, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday.We are here to govern with courage and determination. A re...

Chinese Communist Party kicks off delayed conclave to discuss HK protests, trade war

Over 370 top officials of Chinas ruling Communist Party on Monday began the much-delayed four-day plenary session, regarded as a politically significant conclave for President Xi Jinping due to the growing unease in the party ranks over pro...

Portals of Kedarnath temple set to close for winter break

The process of the closing of portals of Kedarnath temple began on Monday for the winter break which lasts for about six months. After prayers were conducted in the morning, the idol of Lord Kedarnath was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of ...

Existing Parliament building should not be abandoned: Karan Singh to VP

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh on Monday wrote to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, urging him to not abandon the beautiful, unique, round Parliament and move into a new, modern building, as proposed by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019