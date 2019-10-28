Air India paints 'Ek Onkar' symbol on aircraft to commemorate 550th Gurupurab

By Ashoke Raj National Carrier Air India has painted 'Ek Onkar' symbol on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft's tail to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that there was a demand to launch a direct flight from Amritsar to London and it was a good opportunity to launch it on the 550th Guru Purab. "We realised that the exterior of a flight is unique and it can be used to promote tourism. We are celebrating 550th Guru Purab with the painting of 'Ek Onkar' which means 'The God is One' painting on the aircraft's tail. Our flights are flying around the world and India's message should reach maximum places. This is the reason behind this move," he told ANI.

"We are going to launch a fight directly from Amritsar to the UK on October 31. We are getting a good response from passengers and the load factor on this route is also good. The first flight from Amritsar to Stansted (UK) is almost full," he added. Lohani said that the airline needs to be creative since it is in the services sector.

"Some days back, we showcased important tourist destinations on our flights. Earlier, we on World Tourism Day we put world heritage photos on the aircraft's exterior. We also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birthday by creating an outline of Bapu's sketch on Air India Airbus 320 Aircraft's Tail," he added. On September 27, Air India had launched the flight from Amritsar to Stansted (United Kingdom) flight. It will operate between Mumbai- Amritsar -Stansted (UK) on October 31, 2019.

The aircraft will fly on October 31 from Amritsar at 3 am (IST) to Stansted. The flight will fly only on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. This international flight will connect Amritsar to Stansted in London to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab.

This aircraft has 256-seats and the airline has set up a special menu to attract passengers, airlines will serve Punjabi foods during the flight. Air India has also started a direct flight between Amritsar and Patna from October 27 to connect with Takht Sri Patna Sahib to Harminder Sahib (Amritsar) on the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

