International Development News
Development News Edition

India has rightly complained against Pakistan to ICAO: Defence experts

Defence experts PK Sehgal and Hemant Mahajan on Monday asserted that Pakistan is being undiplomatic by denying its airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight and India has rightly complained about it to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:09 IST
India has rightly complained against Pakistan to ICAO: Defence experts
Defence experts PK Sehgal (left) and Hemant Mahajan speaking to ANI on Monday, Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence experts PK Sehgal and Hemant Mahajan on Monday asserted that Pakistan is being undiplomatic by denying its airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi' flight and India has rightly complained about it to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). "Pakistan is a rogue nation. They don't believe in diplomatic courtesy. They don't adhere to any rules and regulation of ICAO. Pakistan ought to be punished," Sehgal told ANI.

"This move by Pakistan to deny airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his movements is quite an undiplomatic act and India has rightly complained to ICAO. Pakistan is jealous of India's positive relationship with Saudi Arabia and therefore commits such undiplomatic acts. Saudi Arabia's biggest oil company Aramco is planning to open a centre on the western coast of India," Mahajan said. As per media reports, Pakistan on October 27 turned down New Delhi's request for the use of its airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia on October 28. Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on October 29.

Pakistan had earlier also denied Prime Minister Modi access to its air space for his visit to the United States to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session on September 20. Then Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had responded to Islamabad's unilateral actions, saying, "Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action." (ANI)

Also Read: People of Haryana have decided to bring BJP to power again: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Charkhi Dadri

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese Communist Party kicks off delayed conclave to discuss HK protests, trade war

Over 370 top officials of Chinas ruling Communist Party on Monday began the much-delayed four-day plenary session, regarded as a politically significant conclave for President Xi Jinping due to the growing unease in the party ranks over pro...

Portals of Kedarnath temple set to close for winter break

The process of the closing of portals of Kedarnath temple began on Monday for the winter break which lasts for about six months. After prayers were conducted in the morning, the idol of Lord Kedarnath was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of ...

Existing Parliament building should not be abandoned: Karan Singh to VP

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh on Monday wrote to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, urging him to not abandon the beautiful, unique, round Parliament and move into a new, modern building, as proposed by the ...

Many trains cancelled or short terminated in Assam

Many trains have been diverted, cancelled or short terminated in Assam on Monday due to breach of railway track owing to rise in water level between Bokajan and Chongajan railway stations of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR release said h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019