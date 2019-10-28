International Development News
Development News Edition

There has been a massive increase in engaging police in order to give protection to VVIPs in three states - West Bengal, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:37 IST
Surge in police deployment for VVIPs protection in Maharashtra, Bengal and Punjab: BPR&D report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

There has been a massive increase in engaging police in order to give protection to VVIPs in three states - West Bengal, Punjab, and Maharashtra. According to the latest report of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) released last week, the total number of personnel deployed in protection has been decreased overall across all states and Union Territories.

But on the other side, there is a negative trend in West Bengal. The report says that the total number of police personnel deployed for giving protection to VVIPs have gone up. The number of VVIPs getting police protection till January 1, 2018, was also increased.

West Bengal, in 2016, had deployed 4,233 police personnel in VVIPs protection but it was increased by more than 20 per cent and reached to 5,270 in 2017. In the same year, the number of VVIPs in the same year was also increased from 2,207 to 2,698. Punjab has also seen a massive increase in deployment of police in giving protection to VVIPs. The report says there has been a surge of 30 per cent in the deployment of police personnel.

In 2016, 5,315 police personnel were deployed in giving protection to 1,852 VIPs while, in 2017, a total of 7,324 police staff which is the highest personnel among all states were deployed to give protection to 2,344 VVIPs. Maharashtra also witnessed the same trend as the number of VVIPs getting police protection has gone up.

In 2016, there were only 74 VVIPs getting police protection but it rose to 252 in 2017. Maharashtra Police also increased deployment of police personnel in protection from 961 to 2,418 in 2017. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a role model for other states in decreasing police personnel giving protection and number of VVIPs availing that protection.

According to the data released last week, in 2016, there were 1,901 VVIPs who were getting protection but the number came down in 2017 when only 110 VVIPs were given police protection. Uttar Pradesh Police also removed excessive staff in giving protection to VVIPs. Data says, in 2016, 4,681 police personnel were deployed in giving protection which came down to 1,803 personnel in 2017.

The report shows a marginal drop in the police personnel deployed for giving protection to VVIPs across the country. In 2016, total 56,900 police personnel were deployed for giving protection which shows a marginal decline in 2017 when 56, 553 personnel were deployed for protection. (ANI)

