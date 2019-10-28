Firecrackers dumped on vacant plot explode in Jalandhar, causes panic

Bomb disposal squads and fire department personnel were scrambled after several boxes of crackers dumped on a vacant plot in Jalandhar exploded, triggering panic among residents and shattering window panes on Diwali night, police said. Residents said the explosions could be heard over a long distance from Baba Mohan Das Colony. Eyewitness told police that pellet-like structures scattered in the air after the explosions.

A police investigation has ruled out the possibility of any terror angle. "We conducted an investigation. No terror angle has been found," a police official said.

On taking action against people who dumped firecrackers on a vacant plot illegally, the official said the police department is "already proceeding as per law against those guilty". Residents told police that the caretaker of the land had told them that pipes and other construction materials were dumped there.

Police registered a case for illegal storage of crackers and endangering lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)