Undergraduate student commits suicide by hanging in UP
An 18-year-old woman pursing graduation has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home in Farpurwa village of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. Vishakha hanged herself inside her room on Sunday, they said, adding that the motive behind the suicide could not be ascertained.
The victim was a BA student and had come home to her village for Diwali, officials said. A probe is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
