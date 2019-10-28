Four policemen killed in road accident in West Bengal

Four policemen have been killed in a road accident in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Monday. The four persons were on Sunday night returning to Burdwan town from Memari through National Highway 2 when the private car they were travelling in collided head-on with a sand-laden truck near Palsit Toll Plaza in the district, a police officer said.

"Three policemen -- Anup Bala, Biswajit Samui and Badal Sarkar -- died on the spot while the fourth cop, Prabir Hathi, succumbed to his injuries at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning," the officer said. The four persons were drivers of police vehicles, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)