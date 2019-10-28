22 industrial estates in Goa become alcohol-free zones

All industrial estates in Goa have become alcohol-free zones, state Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday, adding the move was to make these areas safe for workers. There are 22 industrial estates in the state, all under the control of Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

"In public interest & for the safety of our workers, I have cleared a file to make all Industrial Estates an alcohol free zone. The safety of our workers is of utmost importance & we will work towards achieving the same." Rane tweeted. He had earlier said the plan to make such estates 'no liquor zones' involved canceling permission to existing establishments to sell liquor along with a ban on giving new retail bar licenses.

