International Development News
Development News Edition

22 industrial estates in Goa become alcohol-free zones

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:36 IST
22 industrial estates in Goa become alcohol-free zones
Image Credit: ANI

All industrial estates in Goa have become alcohol-free zones, state Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday, adding the move was to make these areas safe for workers. There are 22 industrial estates in the state, all under the control of Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

"In public interest & for the safety of our workers, I have cleared a file to make all Industrial Estates an alcohol free zone. The safety of our workers is of utmost importance & we will work towards achieving the same." Rane tweeted. He had earlier said the plan to make such estates 'no liquor zones' involved canceling permission to existing establishments to sell liquor along with a ban on giving new retail bar licenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

U.S. rejects sanctions sought by China in tariffs case, going to arbitration - trade official

The United States rejected Chinas request on Monday for 2.4 billion in compensatory sanctions for alleged U.S. failure to comply with a World Trade Organization WTO ruling, sending it to arbitration, Geneva trade official said.WTO appeals j...

Silver futures slip by Rs 51 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 51 to Rs 46,440 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas. Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 51, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 46,440 ...

TB Alliance grants licence to Macleods for manufacturing anti-TB drug

TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation, on Monday said it has granted a non-exclusive licence to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid to Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Macleods has agreed to commercialise the anti-tuberculosis TB medicine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019