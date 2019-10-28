Pillai to take oath as Mizoram Governor on Nov 5

The swearing-in ceremony of P Sreedhar Pillai as the new Governor of Mizoram will be held on November 5, officials said here on Monday. The officials said that the Mizoram government received a communication from Pillai saying that he intends to arrive in Aizawl on November 4 so that he can be sworn-in on the next day.

Pillai will be sworn in at the Raj Bhavan here by the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajay Lamba or his representative, the officials said. "The ... oath-taking ceremony would be finalised by meeting of officials to be convened by state chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo," an official of the state protocol department said.

Pillai would be the third Keralite to become Mizoram governor after Vakkom B Purushothaman (September 2, 2011-July 6, 2014) and Kummanam Rajasekharan (May 29, 2018-March 8, 2019)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)