Punjab: Sugarcane crushing season in cooperative sugar mills to begin after Nov 10
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The cooperative sugar mills of the state would begin the crushing season after November 10 in accordance with the availability of labour workforce for sugarcane harvest, said Cooperation and Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The general managers of the mills have been instructed that the trials of the plant and machinery be completed by Friday before the commencing of the crushing season.

The minister said directions have also been given with regard to making adequate arrangements for making payments by the cooperative sugar mills to the sugarcane cultivators within 72 hours, besides going in for online mode for carrying out the whole process. Randhawa said that instructions have also been given to provide all the requisite facilities to the sugarcane cultivators in the cane yard bringing their produce to the cooperative mills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

