Some Goa taxi drivers from other states have criminal records: Transport Min

Several people with criminal cases against their names from neighboring states were driving taxis in Goa, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho claimed on Monday. He said the state government was trying its best to regulate the taxi business by making badges, domicile and police clearance mandatory.

"We have come across several complaints that people from neighboring states, districts, with criminal records to their names, are driving taxis here. No one is checking their antecedents," Godinho said. In a recent circular, the state transport department had said several taxi drivers were from other states and did not know the topography or language of Goa.

There were complaints against non-Goan taxi drivers of indulging in fights and misbehaving with passengers, the circular had said.

