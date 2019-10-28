International Development News
Development News Edition

'Beat plastic pollution with sla & pla' launched in Shillong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:16 IST
'Beat plastic pollution with sla & pla' launched in Shillong
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Meghalaya State Planning Board on Monday launched an initiative to reduce the use of single-use plastic by people in the state. The board's chairman Lambor Malngiang launched the "beat plastic pollution with sla and pla' at Iew Shillong, a marketing hub.

He urged market users to make use of the Pla (cotton bag) and Sla (leaves) which we can use and reuse. He said the effort once accepted by the people will help reduce usages of 5000 single-use plastic bags at Iew Shillong alone.

"Imagine such plastics that are coming out of traditional markets in the entire state. We urgently need to replace plastic with environmentally friendly materials," he said. "These materials not only preserve our beautiful environment but can also generate income and employment, he added. All of us need to join our hands to fight this menace and preserve our beautiful environment. We must stop using plastic altogether. We can make these campaigns successful by saying NO TO PLASTIC," he said.

Local MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh welcomed the move and said that plastic is the object that poses one of the most dangerous threats to our environment. The banning of plastic is, in almost all aspects, only advantageous. Plastic waste damages, kills, chokes, and is a hazard to all living things, she said.

The MLA also urged the government to install small incinerators in Iew Shillong and other major markets of the State to ensure that waste management can be done in a proper manner. East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri said the district administration is committed to combat the menace of plastic waste by initiating and collaborating in a number of cleanliness campaigns in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fire evacuation order displaces LeBron James

LeBron James and his family left their Los Angeles-area home under fire evacuation orders following Sundays game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement calling for residents to get out when told to...

Prince Charles to visit India next month to celebrate India-UK ties

Britains Prince Charles will visit India on November 13 and 14 to celebrate India-UK relations during which he will also discuss issues like climate change and sustainable finance, his office announced on Monday. The visit by the heir-to-th...

Study looks at impact of non-nutritive sweeteners on children

Non-nutritive or artificial sweeteners are a growing part of US diets, now consumed by at least one in four children. A new American Academy of Pediatrics AAP policy statement offers a summary of the existing data around non-nutritive sweet...

Nitish emphasises better upkeep of rural roads

Better maintenance of rural roads has become essential due to the rise in population and more people owning vehicles in the village as a result of improved standards of living, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday. Chairing a me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019