International Development News
Development News Edition

Nine killed, scores injured in crackers related incidents on Diwali

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:55 IST
Nine killed, scores injured in crackers related incidents on Diwali
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least nine people were killed in fireworks related incidents, including gutting of houses and shops, on Diwali across the country, while scores of others poured into hospitals with burns, eye injuries and other complaints. However, the decline in such casualties in the national capital since the Supreme Court imposed restrictions on sale of firecrackers in 2017 continued.

It was a busy night for the firefighters with the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) alone responding to over 300 calls, including fires at garbage dumps due to bursting crackers, officials said on Monday. According to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, 498 patients with burns, eye injuries and other complaints due to firecrackers arrived in its OPD department out of which 142 were admitted and 108 were emergency cases.

As many as 31 patients have been treated for burn injuries at the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital in Chennai. Among them was a young man whose thumb and index finger were partially amputated. In Hyderabad, two hospitals said that they provided treatment to 77 people for eye injuries they sustained while bursting crackers during Diwali celebrations, sources said on Monday.

Diwali revelry took a tragic turn in Kolkata when a five-year-old boy, Adi Das of Haridevpur area, and 40-year-old Deep Kumar Koley of Kasba died when they were hit on the neck by fragments of clay flowerpot crackers in separate incidents, police said. Eyewitnesses claimed that the child was not lighting the firework and was only passing by with one of his relatives when the explosion took place and he was hit by the shrapnel

Koley, on the other hand, was himself lighting the firework, a police officer said. Three persons were charred to death in a fire at a crackers shop in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said.

The incident occurred in Kashi Sen's shop in Makdi village late Sunday night, a local police official said. The dead were identified as Sen and his two friends, Balram Netam and Shivlal Shrimali, who had pitched in to help him due to heavy rush of customers and had stayed at shop after it closed. Four people were killed in firecrackers related incidents in Odisha.

A person was hacked to death in Bhubaneswar allegedly for bursting fireworks while another person was charred to death in Keonjhar district in a blaze triggered by firecrackers on Sunday night. Two other persons were killed in an explosion that took place when they were making firecrackers at Shyam Sundarpur in Ganjam district.

"Amaresh Nayak and his friends were bursting firecrackers at Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar when a group of youngsters prevented them from doing so. "The altercation snowballed into a clash and Nayak was critically injured in the incident. Doctors at a hospital declared him brought dead," a police official said.

Sukhadev Monda, a government employee, was charred to death after his house caught fire due to firecrackers that landed on his house. Four children were injured while burning firecrackers in Bhadrak district in the state while a youth was wounded in Sundargarh district.

There was a massive fire at Golbazar vegetable market in Sambalpur where 80 shops were damaged. Another blaze was reported at Khantapada in Balasore district in which a footwear shop was gutted. In Dhenkanal, a garment godown was destroyed due to fire But major hospitals in the national capital reported lesser number of injuries this Diwali than the previous years.

Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, which has the largest burn unit in the country, received 62 patients who had suffered Diwali festivities related burn injuries out of which 11 patients were admitted. RML Hospital received 22 patients. All of them had suffered minor burns due to the bursting of crackers. None of the patients had to be admitted. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) received only two burn injury cases related to Diwali last night and there were no admissions, a senior official said.

Due to pollution concerns, there is a Supreme Court-enforced two-hour window for the bursting of firecrackers. Only green firecrackers, which have 30 percent less emissions, can be burnt. Bomb disposal squads and fire department personnel were scrambled after several boxes of crackers dumped on a vacant plot in Punjab's Jalandhar exploded, shattering window panes and triggering panic among residents on Diwali night, police said.

An eyewitness told police that pellet-like things scattered in the air after the explosions. A police investigation has ruled out the possibility of any terror angle.

At least five shops were gutted when a fire broke out in a market area in Maharashtra's Sangli city, a fire brigade official said, adding no casualty was reported. Four to five fire tenders were pressed into service and they took around two hours to douse the flames, he said.

"It is not yet clear whether the blaze was caused due to firecrackers," the official said. In Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, at least seven persons were injured when two rival groups opened over a dispute on burning crackers, police said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pollution level fall relative in Delhi, health still at risk: Doctors

Delhis pollution level may have witnessed a fall post this Diwali, but doctors said the reduction is only relative and the pollutants still pose serious health hazards. Doctors at various hospitals emphasised the need to take precautions, e...

Having an enclave within country not desirable: V-P Naidu to EU lawmakers on J-K

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asserted on Monday that scraping the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir was a step towards equality and said there was a wide belief that having an enclave within the country was not desirable. Inte...

"Secret" no more: Pope renames historic Vatican archives

The Vatican Secret Archives, containing millions of documents spanning 12 centuries, are no longer officially secret.Pope Francis has renamed the priceless archives, which include letters about King Henry VIIIs requests to divorce Catherine...

166 arrested for violating SC order on bursting firecrackers: police data

More than 160 people were arrested for bursting illegal firecrackers and violating the Supreme Court-mandated two-hour window to burst green crackers in Delhi on Diwali night, police said on Monday. According to the data released by police,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019