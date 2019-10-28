Smoke detected on tracks, Metro services affected for 2 hrs

Metro Rail services in the city was affected for two hours causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters as the authorities partially suspended train movement as a "precautionary measure" after a motorman of a train detected smoke on the tracks near Rabindra Sadan station, an official said. Services between Chandni Chowk and Tollygunge stations have been suspended from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Truncated services, however, were maintained between Central and Noapara stations in the north, and from Tollygunge to New Garia stations in the south, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said. The motorman of a Dumdum-bound train noticed smoke on the tracks as the train was about to enter Rabindra Sadan station in central part of the metropolis, she said.

"All trains plying on the Chandni Chowk-Tollygunge stretch were stopped at the stations they had just approached or were about to enter and passengers were told to deboard the rakes after the smoke was detected," Banerjee said. A technical team inspected the site, but it was not immediately clear whether smoke emitted from rail tracks or due to any technical glitch from the rake.

"Services in the entire stretch resumed from 2.30 pm after carrying out the inspection," she said. Metro Railways GM Suneet Sharma has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Eyewitnesses at Rabindra Sadan station claimed that sparks were noticed in the tunnel when the Dum Dum-bound train had just entered, following which one end of the station was filled with smoke.

