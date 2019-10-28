International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:34 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL6 JK-SITUATION Shops open in some area of Srinagar Srinagar: The commercial hub of Lal Chowk here witnessed a huge rush on Monday morning as people from different areas of Kashmir thronged the city centre where shops remained open till noon, officials said.

DEL29 JK-LD GRENADE-SOPORE 20 civilians injured as terrorists lob grenade at bus stop in Kashmir town Srinagar: Terrorists on Monday lobbed a grenade into a crowd waiting at a bus stop in Kashmir's Sopore town, injuring at least 20 civilians, police said.

DES22 JK-FIRING Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri Jammu: Pakistan army on Monday violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages with small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defense spokesman said.

DES16 JK-PDP PDP leaders seek fresh permission to meet detained party prez Mehbooba Mufti Jammu: The Peoples Democratic Party leadership in Jammu on Monday sought a fresh permission from the governor administration to meet detained party president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, a party leader said.

DES24 HR-DUSHYANT Will provide stable govt, work for welfare of all: Dushyant Chandigarh: Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the BJP-JJP combine will provide a "stable and honest" government to the state and work for the welfare of all sections of the society.

DES28 HR-SELJA Give time frame by which you will fulfil poll promises, Selja asks BJP-JJP govt Chandigarh: Taking a dig at how the BJP and the JJP opposed each other during the assembly elections, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday said now after forming the government in the state, both parties should give a time frame by which they will fulfil their poll promises.

DES6 UKD-GANGOTRI Gangotri shrine closes for winter Uttarkashi: The sacred portals of Gangotri shrine in Garhwal Himalayas were closed on Monday for the winter season. DEL31 PB-LD FLIGHT-SYMBOL Air India's Boeing plane carries Ik Onkar symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv Chandigarh: Air India has painted the Sikh religious symbol 'Ik Onkar' on the tail of one of its aircraft, in a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

DES12 PB-KAMAL SHARMA-CREMATION Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma cremated Ferozepur: Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma was cremated in the presence of several political leaders here on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

