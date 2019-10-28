WBPCB receives 140 complaints of bursting of high decibel

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board has received 140 complaints of the bursting of high decibel firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali in Kolkata and its neighboring areas, a WBPCB statement said on Monday. Bursting of firecrackers above 90 decibel is banned.

The WBPCB received complaints from Shyampukur, Patuli, Parnashree, Tala, Gariahat, New Alipore, Regent Park, Kasba, Shakespeare Sarani and Thakurpukur area of Kolkata regarding bursting of high decibel firecrackers on Sunday night, the statement said. The WBPCB has also received complaints from neighboring areas of the city such as - Bidhannagar, Khardah, Sonarpur, Lake Town, Budge Budge, it said.

The WBPCB has also received complaints of the bursting of high decibel firecrackers in 10 housing societies in the city and its suburb, the statement said. The housing societies are located in Maheshtala, Belgharia, Uttarpara, Srirampore, Howrah, Lake Town, the statement said.

