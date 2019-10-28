International Development News
Development News Edition

Dark Diwali for families of striking TSRTC employees

This year's Diwali has turned out to be a dark one for the striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees due to non-payment of salaries for the month of September to them by the government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:20 IST
Dark Diwali for families of striking TSRTC employees
TSRTC employees strike has entered its 23rd day on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

This year's Diwali has turned out to be a dark one for the striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees due to non-payment of salaries for the month of September to them by the government. Ramchander Rao, MLC, speaking to ANI said: "It is very unfortunate that the Telangana State Transport Corporation has entered the 23rd day of agitation. The government is not at all bothered about solving the issues. The RTC employees have not celebrated Dussehra and now it is the same for Diwali. They do not have money to feed their children because they did not receive the salaries for the month of September."

Thomas Reddy, TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) Vice President, speaking to ANI said: "Yesterday on the 23rd day of the strike all the family members of RTC employees were fasting and several were assembled at the bus depot on the occasion of Diwali. They did not buy any new clothes for their children to celebrate Diwali as they have not received their salaries for the month of September. It is the 28th day of October today and most of the employees have no food to eat. We urge the Chief Minister to stop showing this cruel attitude and come down for talks and solve the issue." He said that 14 employees have lost their lives so far. K Neeraja, a bus conductor at Sathupalli depot committed suicide on Monday. "Srinivas Goud from Khammam and several others committed suicide as they could not take the stress of not getting salaries and losing job. The Chief Minister has no sympathy or humanity towards these employees," he added.

Lalitha, wife of a TSRTC employee speaking to ANI said: "We are forced to be on roads as we do not have money to pay rent, no money to light our homes for the brightest festival of the year. We are staying in the dark with no proper food to eat. There are no savings as my husband's salary is only Rs 20,000 with which we and our three children can barely survive." Anil, son of an RTC employee Ramesh, said, "I last went to school before the Dussehra holidays. I had to stop going thereafter as my parents could not pay the fees for this term. I did not have new clothes for the festival, all my friends celebrated with great joy. Every year my father gets some crackers, but this time he could not. What is our fault? Every year we eat lots of sweets but this time we had to fast."

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. (ANI)

Also Read: Save the Children concerned by reports IS-linked women, children fled camp

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Cardinals acquire Dolphins RB Drake

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, ESPNs Adam Schefter first reported. The teams reached agreement on a deal Saturday, and Drake was informed he wouldnt play in Miamis game at Pittsburgh ...

FC Goa, Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League here on Monday after Ferran Corominas penalty cancelled out Udanta Singhs opener for the Blues. Sergio Lobera made just one change to the side that defeated Chenn...

Giants acquire DL Williams from Jets

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will trade uniforms but not home cities, going from the New York Jets to the Giants via trade on Monday, NFL Network first reported. According to the report, the 2015 first-round pick goes to the Giants in...

IMF chief: 'We look forward to engaging' with new Argentina govt

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Monday congratulated Alberto Fernandez, winner of Argentinas presidential elections, and vowed to work with his government to stabilize the economy. We look forward to engaging with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019