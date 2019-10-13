International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Save the Children concerned by reports IS-linked women, children fled camp

Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 17:53 IST
Save the Children concerned by reports IS-linked women, children fled camp

Save the Children said it was deeply concerned by reports hundreds of women and children linked to Islamic State had fled in terror from a camp for displaced people in northern Syria after shells fell on it on Sunday.

Save the Children said the annex of the Ain Issa camp from which they fled had been home to 249 women and 700 children connected to Islamic State and warned of "a danger that children of foreign nationals could now be lost in the chaos".

Reports suggest the annex was now empty of foreign women and "foreign masked men on motorbikes are circling the camp", Save the Children said in a statement. (Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019