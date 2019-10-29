International Development News
There is no Dushyant in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena practices politics of Dharma and Satya: Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing tussle over government formation in the state, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said there is no 'Dushyant' in the state and Shiv-Sena practices politics of "dharma and Satya".

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking to the reporters on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On being asked about the delay in forming government in the state, Raut took a jibe at Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala.

"We do not have any Dushyant here whose father is inside the jail. Here it's us who do politics of dharma and satya (righteousness and truth). Maharashtra has a very complicated politics," said Raut. "If someone wants to keep us away from power, then it is an honour for us. A decision will be taken soon. We are currently observing that to what lows people can resort to. As decided before the Lok Sabha elections, our only demand is that things should work according to what has been decided earlier," he added.

Raut's statement came amid an ongoing tussle over government formation in the state between the BJP and Shiv Sena. "Uddhav Thackeray ji has said that we have other options too but we don't want to do the sin of accepting that alternative. Shiv Sena has always done politics of truth, we are not hungry for power," said Raut.

"We cannot murder the democracy or teach moral lessons to everyone. Shiv Sena has always kept itself away from such kind of politics," he added. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

