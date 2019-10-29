International Development News
Development News Edition

Delegation of EU MPs in Kashmir to assess ground situation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 12:37 IST
Delegation of EU MPs in Kashmir to assess ground situation
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived here on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370. During the two-day visit, the EU MPs will be briefed by government officials on the situation in the Valley as well as other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The team is also likely to meet a cross-section of people. The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, mostly from the extreme right or right-wing parties, but four did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries, officials said.

This is the first high-level foreign delegation visiting Kashmir after the August 5 decision of the Central government announcing the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the decision to bifurcate the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. There was a complete shutdown in the city and at least four people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in various parts of the Valley and in Srinagar, officials said.

On Monday, the members of the European Parliament met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. While welcoming the MPs to India, he "expressed the hope that they have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including to Jammu and Kashmir". "Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, apart from giving them a clear view of the development and government priorities of the region," a PMO statement said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who hosted a lunch for the visitors, also gave them an overview of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. A few weeks ago, a senator of the United States was denied permission to visit Kashmir.

A joint delegation of opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, undertaking a visit to Kashmir about two months ago, was not allowed to go beyond the Srinagar airport after their arrival from Delhi and were sent back to the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out at paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area

A fire broke out at a paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. The fire department reached the spot and have been trying to douse the flames for more than two hours. Fire vehicles from private companies and ...

Tokyo officials feud with IOC over Olympic marathon switch

Tokyo, Oct 29 AP Tokyo city officials are in a public feud with the International Olympic Committee over IOC plans made without consulting the city or local organizers to move next years Tokyo Olympic marathons 800 kilometers 500 miles no...

Saudi Arabia: PM Modi meets King of Jordan, discusses ways to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday met King of Jordan Abdullah II in Riyadh and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. A good beginning to the day PM narendramodi met His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan in...

British Indian steel tycoon to consolidate steel empire

British Indian steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta plans to consolidate his steelmaking and mining interests into a single company, which he says will emerge as the eighth largest in the world outside China. Liberty Steel Group will be created as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019