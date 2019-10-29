International Development News
Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out at paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area

A fire broke out at a paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning.


A fire broke out at a paper factory in Sahibabad District, Ghaziabad on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. The fire department reached the spot and have been trying to douse the flames for more than two hours. Fire vehicles from private companies and Noida were also present on the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer, said: "The fire was caused around 7:15 am in the morning, following which we swiftly acted. The fire is under control now." The damages caused by the fire are believed to be in lakhs of rupees. However, the fire department stated that the extent of the damage will be known after investigation.

The reason for the fire is not yet known. No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

