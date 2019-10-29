International Development News
Three mauled to death by elephants in West Bengal

Three persons have been mauled to death by elephants in separate incidents in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, a forest official said on Tuesday. Both the incidents occurred in Ramsai area adjoining Gorumara National Park in the district on Monday night, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Janmejay Pal said.

"While Gaona Oraon and his wife Kumari Oraon were mauled to death by elephants near Jadavpur tea garden, another person, who is yet to be identified, was killed by the pachyderms at Kalamati area," he said. The couple is survived by three children aged four, six and eight, the ACF said.

Meanwhile, local residents staged a protest in the area on Tuesday morning demanding that the kin of the deceased by compensated. They lifted the protest after the ACF assured them of the compensation, forest department sources said..

