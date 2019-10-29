2 killed in motorcycle crash in UP's Chitrakoot

Two people were killed on Tuesday when two motorcycles collided with each other in Bheekhampur village of Chitrakoot district on Tuesday, police said. An elderly person and a young man were killed in the accident, while one other person was injured, they said.

The identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway, they said.

