International Development News
Development News Edition

Gorakhpur infant deaths: MP Cong MLA offers job to doctor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:17 IST
Gorakhpur infant deaths: MP Cong MLA offers job to doctor

A Congress MLA on Tuesday said he and his senior colleague Digvijaya Singh have offered a job on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the party to Dr Kafeel Khan who was arrested after the death of over 60 children in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur in 2017. The tragedy at Baba Raghav Das Medical College, which shook the nation and made headlines worldwide, began with the death of 30 children in the night of August 10 that year, followed by 34 more deaths in the days to follow.

Speaking to reporters here, Congress MLA Arif Masood said, "When I met him (Dr Khan) I felt sorry for him. I had a talk with Digvijayaji on the issue. I and Digvijaya Singhji have offered him a job. Dr Kafeel also met Digvijayaji. He has met our leader Rahul Gandhiji as well." "If the UP government is not giving him justice, then the MP government is ready to take in such a good child specialist," Masood added. Khan, who was arrested following the tragedy, was given a clean chit in an Uttar Pradesh government inquiry, the report of which was released late last month.

Speaking to reporters, Khan said he was in Bhopal for a holiday along with his family..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian markets abuzz with speculation on personal income tax rate cut: Report

Following the surprise move to cut corporate taxes last month, speculation is high that a reduction in personal income taxes is on the cards next in India, a report by Singapores DBS Bank said on Tuesday. With the all-in corporate tax rate ...

Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage

Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed. The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.Sec...

Zimbabwe’s central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins

Zimbabwes central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.John Mangu...

A good night's sleep is the secret to overall health!

While a lot has been said about sleep and its effect on our health, a new study has indicated that poor sleep is linked to poor gut microbiome which in turn affects the overall health. Not sleeping properly can have negative effects on your...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019