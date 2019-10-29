UP: Senior SI caught accepting Rs 25,000 bribe, suspended

A senior sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district was suspended after he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in a video, officials said on Tuesday. Senior sub-inspector Anand Prakash Singh, posted in Aurai police station, took the money from the complainant on Sunday to settle a case against him, they said.

While investigating a case of a scuffle between two brothers, senior sub-inspector Anand Prakash Singh called one of them, Rakesh Singh, to a hotel. He told Rakesh that on the basis of his brother's medical examination, he would be booked for more serious charges, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said. Anand offered to settle the case against Rakesh and demanded Rs 25,000 from him, he said.

Rakesh gave Rs 5,000 to Anand and paid the remaining Rs 20,000 the next day, the SP said. Later, Rakesh submitted a video of Anand accepting the bribe and an application to the SP, urging him to intervene, the officer said.

Anand has been suspended and Additional SP Ravindra Kumar Verma has been asked to probe the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)